Motocross on Ice at Danbury Ice Arena Tonight

March 10, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Arena is excited to host Xtreme International Ice Racing (XiiR) once again this weekend, starting tonight!

Motorcycle racing on ice will be back on the Hat Tricks' ice on March 10th and 11th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

It will feature Speedway Bikes, that race from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds...and do not have brakes.

"It's the fastest thing on ice," said XiiR promoter and rider Anthony Barlow. "Come to watch the crashes and watch a good race."

Xtreme International Ice Racing has been touring worldwide since 2004, bringing fans their Speedway Bike and Quad classes of racing on ice with a crop of professional riders from around the globe. For more information, go to xiir.org.

Tickets are $19.95 each.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2023

Motocross on Ice at Danbury Ice Arena Tonight - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.