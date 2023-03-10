Binghamton Spun-Out in Carolina

Winston-Salem, NC- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road in Winston-Salem to the Carolina Thunderbirds 5-0.

Binghamton found themselves down 1-0 on a puck that barely got across the line, putting Carolina up early. On the power play, the Black Bears thought that they had tied the game, but the referees overturned Gavin Yates would be-goal for a "distinct kicking motion." After 20 minutes, Carolina led 1-0.

The Thunderbirds scored two more times at even strength in the second, as Binghamton was not able to put one past the goaltender again. Binghamton tied the shots on goal column, evening the frame with Carolina with 13 aside. 3-0 Carolina after two...

In the third, Carolina was able to keep the pressure up as they would add two more goals that got the tempers high. Multiple players from both teams were sent to the locker room and really overshadowed what was a good hockey game. Carolina blanks Binghamton 5-0 on Friday night.

The same two teams will meet for the final time this season on Saturday at 6:00p.m.

