Sea Wolves Raise Win Streak to Four Games

March 10, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - Even with seven goals scored, the (13-26-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves had to fight for every second on Friday night as they outlasted the (5-35-3) Delaware Thunder 7-6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Considering the final score, the first period went by innocently with goals scored by Delaware's Marquis Grant-Mentis and Yaroslav Yevdokimov of the Sea Wolves.

Both sides ramped it up in the ensuing stanza with seven combined strikes. The Sea Wolves started on fire with goals from Philip Wong and Yianni Liarakos, who achieved his 100th career goal in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Down 3-1, Delaware thrived on the special teams with two goals on the power play (TJ Delaney/Rocco DiConstanzo) and one on the penalty kill (Andrew Lytle) for a 4-3 lead. Mississippi took the advantage right back as Yevdokimov went back-to-back for his sixth hat trick of the season.

The Sea Wolves' lead grew to 7-4 in the third period between Lucas Helland's second of the season and a centering blast from Jake Raleigh. The Thunder made a convincing run, cutting down their deficit with conversions from TJ Delaney and Denis Gafarov, but goaltender Anthony D'Aloisio slammed the door with 33 total saves for his fourth straight win in net.

Mississippi's four-game win streak is their highest of the season and they'll have a chance to extend it at tomorrow night's rematch against the Delaware Thunder. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.