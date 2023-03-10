Deveny's Hat Trick Leads Prowlers Past Mammoth

The Port Huron Prowlers' offense rolled over the Elmira Mammoth 7-2 at McMorran Place on March 10. Joe Deveny led the way with the team's first hat trick of the season and was the game's first star.

Evan Foley fed a pass from below the goal line to Dan Chartrand all alone in the slot to open the scoring 1:33 into the game. Matt Stoia doubled the advantage at the five-minute mark when he picked the corner over Harley White's shoulder from below the faceoff circle.

Deveny got his first of the night late in the period and Port Huron entered the locker room for the first intermission with a 3-0 lead.

Deveny scored his second 17 seconds into the middle period, putting home a rebound. Foley forced a turnover and found Dalton Jay for the Prowlers' fifth goal of the game 3:32 into the second. That sent White to the bench and he was replaced by Danick Rodrigue.

Deveny completed the hat trick when he opened the third period scoring and Gino Mini added the seventh Port Huron tally on a rebound chance.

Luke Richards and Thomas McGuire got two back late for Elmira.

Zack Olen was named the second star of the game after a four-assist effort in his professional hockey debut. Foley and Matt Graham added three helpers apiece. Wyatt Hoflin made 26 stops in net.

White took the loss for Elmira with 14 saves on 19 shots in 23:32 of work. Rodrigue stopped 19 of 21 Prowlers shots in relief. The Mammoth's losing streak extended to five games.

The Prowlers will look for the sweep on Saturday, March 11 when they host the Mammoth again at 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

