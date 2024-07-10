Mother Nature Defeats Cutters & Thunder

After waiting out a 46 minute rain delay to begin the game, Mother Nature returned in the middle of the second inning and forced the cancelation of Wednesday night's game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Trenton Thunder at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Williamsport only got to the plate once, going three up, three down in the bottom of the first inning.

Gavin Perry got the start for the Cutters but was forced to leave the game after one inning of work. He was hitless with one walk and one strikeout.

Matthew Barnes II worked the only inning out of the bullpen for the Cutters allowing one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

When the game was stopped, Trenton was leading Williamsport 1-0. Per MLB Draft League rules, tonight's game is officially a canceled game and the stats will not be recorded.

Williamsport and Trenton will conclude this now two-game series on Thursday night at Journey Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Crosscutters Record: 20-7 (1st Half)

Next Game: Thursday, July 11th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 11th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 7/11 25K Challenge, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday

