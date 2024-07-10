Cutters Are MLB Draft League 1st Half Champions

July 10, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







With a 6-3 victory over the Trenton Thunder at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Tuesday evening, the Williamsport Crosscutters have captured the 2024 MLB Draft League 1st Half Championship.

As the MLB Draft League 1st Half Champions, the Crosscutters earn home field advantage for the MLB Draft League Championship Game which will be played on Thursday, September 5th at Journey Bank Ballpark in Williamsport.

Tickets for the Championship Game go on sale, Monday, July 15 at 10am. Fans can purchase tickets online at crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark box office. All Cutters full-season ticket holders automatically receive their tickets for the Championship Game at no additional charge.

For Williamsport, this marks their second time winning a half in the MLB Draft League. The Crosscutters were the 2022 MLB Draft League 2nd Half Champions but fell in the Championship Game to the West Virginia Black Bears.

The Crosscutters will be looking to claim their third league championship in franchise history, having previously won the New York-Penn League Championship in 2001 (co-champions with Brooklyn) and 2003.

