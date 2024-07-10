Keys Drop Second Game of Series to Black Bears

July 10, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys dropped the second game of the series against the West Virginia Black Bears, falling by a score of 3-2 Wednesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite a late surge from the Keys offense, West Virginia used a two-run lead in the middle innings to take down the Keys, getting themselves a road victory in the Key City Wednesday night.

Grant Richars (Southwestern Illinois) started his night off strong in the top of the first on the mound with a 1-2-3 top of the first, keeping it scoreless through the opening inning of play between West Virginia and Frederick.

After both teams went scoreless in the second, the Black Bears scored the game's first run on an error by the Keys, handing them an early 1-0 advantage heading into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys tied the game up at one apiece in the bottom of the fourth on a solo homer hit by JoJo Jackson (Georgia St) evening up the score at one apiece entering the fifth in the Key City.

West Virginia retook the lead in the top of the fifth at 3-1 on a two-RBI single from John Trosky, handing the visitors a two-run lead going into the sixth, as the Keys looked to respond heading into the second half of the contest Wednesday night.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides, the Keys cut the deficit to just one on an RBI double hit by Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman) making it a 3-2 game approaching the eighth in Frederick.

After both sides did not score in the eighth, Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to keep it a one-run game heading into the bottom of the ninth, with Frederick down by one at 3-2.

However, Frederick went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth and the Black Bears earned the road victory Wednesday night, defeating the Keys by a score of 3-2.

The Keys conclude the three-game series with the Black Bears Thursday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

Thursday's game will represent the first Intern Takeover day at the ballpark, meaning that the Keys interns will plan out all promotions throughout the game, as it will be Throwback Thursday hosted by all the interns.

For more information about the Frederick Keys, please contact Gus Baylow by email at gbaylow@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).

