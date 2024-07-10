Spikes Whiff 13 Batters, Scrappers Break It Open Late to Take 8-2 Decision

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Oklahoma's Jamie Hitt struck out six batters to lead the State College Spikes' pitching staff to a 13-strikeout night, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers used a five-run ninth inning to turn a close game into an 8-2 win on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Hitt allowed just one run on four hits in a walkless outing to round out his 2024 MLB Draft League first half. The Sooner left-hander posted a 1.93 earned run average over 14 innings during his time with the Spikes (17-15).

Hunter Alberini, Chris Stuart (1-1) and Brandon Bergert each struck out a pair of batters, while Drake Quinn added one as well.

The Spikes tied the game up with sacrifice flies on multiple occasions from future SEC performers. Texas commit Carson Luna drove in the tying run with a fly ball to right field in the fourth, while Oklahoma commitMax Bushyhead did the same on a fly ball to center field in the seventh.

However, after an error put Mahoning Valley (14-17) ahead, 3-2, in the eighth, Tripp Clark doubled in three runs and Will Shannon brought in two more with a double of his own in the ninth.

Reliever Joe Glassey (2-1) allowed a run on two hits over two innings to snare the win. Quinn was tagged for the Scrappers' scoring in the ninth to draw the loss.

Thursday, the Spikes complete their three-game series against the Scrappers with a 6:35 p.m. rubber match at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Dayne Pengelly (1-2) from New Mexico will make his fourth start and six appearance to finish his first half for State College.

It's the first $1 Beer Night of the season at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, with $1 12-oz. select beers and $2 12-oz. craft beers available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

Following the series against Mahoning Valley, the Trenton Thunder visit for a 4-Pack Friday and Star Wars Night on Saturday featuring the Spikes wearing Baby Yoda Jerseys that will go up for bids on the LiveSource app in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network.

For tickets to all four home games during the final stretch of the first half of the MLB Draft League season through July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

