Morris Joins Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of goaltender Riley Morris.

Morris, 26, is a 5'10" goaltender from Calgary, AB. He spent four years at Mount Royal University where he appeared in 53 games sporting a 2.65 goals-against average. In his first professional season, Morris split time between the ECHL and SPHL appearing in games for South Carolina, Kansas City, Tulsa, and Pensacola.

"We are excited to get Riley in here. He brings some experience to the net after playing parts of last season in Pensacola and Tulsa," stated Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "We've heard nothing but good things about him and his compete level as a goalie."

