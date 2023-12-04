Rivermen Complete Trade for Brennan Blaszczak

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have completed a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen, trading the rights to forward Tyler Barrow in exchange for forward Brennan Blaszczak.

Blaszczak, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, is in the midst of his fifth professional season, having spent all of last year in the ECHL with various teams such as the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Kalamazoo Wings, and Tulsa Oilers. Blaszczak was captain of the Pensacola Ice Flyers during the 2021-22 season after the previous campaigns in Pensacola. Blaszczak has recorded 58 points (37 goals, 21 assists) in 88 SPHL games played in his career. Blaszczak spent three years playing Division I college hockey at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Tyler Barrow, a native of Massapequa, New York, Barrow played in one season with the Peoria Rivermen during the 2022-23 season amassing 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 21 games played. Despite leaving to play in England in the middle of the season, the Rivermen retained his SPHL rights. Barrow is a four-year veteran of Wilkes University (NCAA Division III) and has been playing in Hungary at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

