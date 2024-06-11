Rivermen and Papa Johns Announce Carle Health Donation

June 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in partnership with Papa Johns and Carle Health Greater Peoria, are proud to announce that a donation of $1,992 will be donated from Papa Johns to Carle Health Center for Philanthropy as a part of the Rivermen's "When We Win, You Win" promotion.

The "When We Win, You Win" promotion, which ran for the entirety of Peoria's 2023-24 season, saw fans receive a 40% discount on regular menu online orders after every Rivermen win. A donation of 10% of the discounted price of the order would then be donated to Carle Health Center for Philanthropy - Greater Peoria. The $1,992 donation represents the sum of this year's donation season. The Peoria Rivermen won a total of 43 wins, including 28 at home, en route to their second President's Cup title.

The Peoria Rivermen and Papa Johns have been partners for the "When We Win, You Win" promotion for over seven years. In that time donations have been made to numerous Peoria area charities and philanthropic organizations.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from June 11, 2024

Rivermen and Papa Johns Announce Carle Health Donation - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.