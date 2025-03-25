Rivermen Goaltender Colby Muise Named SPHL/Warrior Hockey Player of the Week

March 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to announce that Colby Muise has been named this week's SPHL/Warrior Hockey Player of the Week.

Muise boasted a perfect weekend for the Rivermen as he starred in two of Peoria's three games against the Huntsville Havoc and Pensacola Ice Flyers. Muise made 53 saves on 53 shots on goal from the Havoc and the Ice Flyers on Friday and Sunday. Muise was instrumental in Peoria's 3-0 victory against the Havoc and 1-0 shootout triumph against the Ice Flyers.

Now 21-3-3 on the season, Muise leads all SPHL goaltenders in goals against average (1.69), save percentage (0.933), and shutouts (seven). A native of Yarmouth, NS, Muise is also within striking distance of setting new league records for lowest goals against average (1.74 - Andrew Loewen, Columbus Cottonmouths, 2012-13) and shutouts (eight - Kyle Rank, Fayetteville/Peoria, 2013-14). His seven shutouts are tied for second-most in a single season with teammate Nick Latinovich, who recorded seven shutouts in 2023-2024.

Muise and the Rivermen will be back in action this Friday and Saturday night at Carver Arena, hosting the Pensacola Ice Flyers on March 28 and 29 at 7:15 p.m. The Rivermen will then hit the road for a Sunday afternoon showdown with the Evansville Thunderbolts at 3:05 p.m. on March 30.

