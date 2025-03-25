Swankler Returns from ECHL, Doney Placed on 14-Day IR

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that forward Austen Swankler has returned to the team from his ECHL call-up with the Iowa Heartlanders. Additionally, defenseman Cory Doney has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve, retroactive to March 22.

Swankler is in his first professional season, beginning this year in the ECHL. The 23-year-old started the year with the Fort Wayne Komets, and was traded to the Worcester Railers on November 10 before the Railers then moved him to the Cincinnati Cyclones on November 11. Swankler recorded three goals, one assist, 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating in nine combined games with the Komets and Cyclones. Swankler signed with Roanoke back on December 11, but was placed on team suspension on December 13 due to personal reasons before he could make his debut for the Dawgs. Swankler would make his debut for the Dawgs on January 31, and tallied two goals, four assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating for Roanoke in six games before earning his call-up to Iowa. With the Heartlanders, Swankler scored two goals and notched six assists, 20 penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating in 12 games for Iowa. Before turning pro, Swankler played three seasons of college hockey (NCAA-DI) with Bowling Green State University and Michigan Tech. The left-shot forward recorded 27 goals, 46 assists, 67 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating in 81 career college games, with his best season coming in 2022-2023 for Bowling Green as he racked up 19 goals and 25 assists in just 35 games played. The North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania native played high-level junior hockey, suiting up in a full season in both the OHL (Erie) and USHL (Waterloo and Sioux) prior to sitting out the 2020-2021 COVID-impacted season.

Doney is in his rookie professional season after playing three seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) from 2020-2023. In his first year with the Dawgs, Doney has two goals, two assists, 18 penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating in 32 games so far for Roanoke. In 34 career games played at Plattsburgh, the six-foot defenseman recorded seven goals, six assists, 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating from the blue line. Prior to his collegiate career, Doney played in the EHL for his junior hockey with the Vermont Lumberjacks.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return home for a three-game homestand starting against the Macon Mayhem on Friday, March 28 at Berglund Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST in Virginia. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office, and playoff packages for the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office.

