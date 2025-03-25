Peoria's Colby Muise Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week
March 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Colby Muise of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for March 17-23.
Muise was perfect in his two starts, stopping all 53 shots faced to post back-to-back shutouts over Huntsville and Pensacola, to help the Rivermen move closer to a record sixth William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions.
On Friday, Muise made 26 saves in Peoria's 3-0 blanking of Huntsville in a battle of the league's top two teams. After a night off, Muise was back between the pipes on Sunday and held Pensacola scoreless through regulation and overtime, making 27 saves in Peoria's 1-0 shootout win over the Ice Flyers.
Now 21-3-3 on the season, Muise leads goaltenders in goals against average (1.69), save percentage (0.933) and shutouts (seven). A native of Yarmouth, NS, Muise is also within striking distance of setting new league records for lowest goals against average (1.74 - Andrew Loewen, Columbus Cottonmouths, 2012-13) and shutouts (eight - Kyle Rank, Fayetteville/Peoria, 2013-14). His seven shutouts are tied for second-most in a single season with teammate Nick Latinovich, who recorded seven shutouts in 2023-2024
Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Arkhip Ledziankou, Birmingham (3 gp, 3g, 2a, gwg, +3), Ryan Kenny, Fayetteville (2-0-0, 0.50 gaa, 0.986 save%, shutout), Connor Fries, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Dan Winslow, Macon (3 gp, 3g, 1a), Lucas Jirousek, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, +2), Brandon Stojcevski, Quad City (2 gp, 3g, 1a, so-gwg, +3), and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (0-2-0, 2.04 gaa, 0.922 save%).
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from March 25, 2025
- Rivermen Goaltender Colby Muise Named SPHL/Warrior Hockey Player of the Week - Peoria Rivermen
- Peoria's Colby Muise Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week - SPHL
- Swankler Returns from ECHL, Doney Placed on 14-Day IR - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Road Hockey, Keys to the Car, and a Virtual Reality Headset: Josh Boyko - Macon Mayhem
- Mayhem Drop High Scoring Thriller to Ice Bears - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.