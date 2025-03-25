Peoria's Colby Muise Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Colby Muise of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for March 17-23.

Muise was perfect in his two starts, stopping all 53 shots faced to post back-to-back shutouts over Huntsville and Pensacola, to help the Rivermen move closer to a record sixth William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions.

On Friday, Muise made 26 saves in Peoria's 3-0 blanking of Huntsville in a battle of the league's top two teams. After a night off, Muise was back between the pipes on Sunday and held Pensacola scoreless through regulation and overtime, making 27 saves in Peoria's 1-0 shootout win over the Ice Flyers.

Now 21-3-3 on the season, Muise leads goaltenders in goals against average (1.69), save percentage (0.933) and shutouts (seven). A native of Yarmouth, NS, Muise is also within striking distance of setting new league records for lowest goals against average (1.74 - Andrew Loewen, Columbus Cottonmouths, 2012-13) and shutouts (eight - Kyle Rank, Fayetteville/Peoria, 2013-14). His seven shutouts are tied for second-most in a single season with teammate Nick Latinovich, who recorded seven shutouts in 2023-2024

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Arkhip Ledziankou, Birmingham (3 gp, 3g, 2a, gwg, +3), Ryan Kenny, Fayetteville (2-0-0, 0.50 gaa, 0.986 save%, shutout), Connor Fries, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Dan Winslow, Macon (3 gp, 3g, 1a), Lucas Jirousek, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, +2), Brandon Stojcevski, Quad City (2 gp, 3g, 1a, so-gwg, +3), and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (0-2-0, 2.04 gaa, 0.922 save%).

