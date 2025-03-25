SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Lucas Helland

Knoxville's Lucas Helland has been suspended for three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, and Rule 23.3, as a result of his actions in Game 253, Knoxville at Macon, played on Saturday, March 22.

Helland was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 16:01 of the second period.

Helland will miss Knoxville's games against Quad City (March 28 and 29) and Roanoke (April 4).

Macon's Matteo Ybarra

Macon's Matteo Ybarra has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 253, Knoxville at Macon, played on Saturday, March 22.

Ybarra was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.4 at 17:53 of the third period.

Ybarra will miss Macon's game against Roanoke on Friday.

Pensacola's Matt Wiesner

Pensacola's Matt Wiesner has been suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 256, Birmingham at Pensacola, played on Saturday, March 22.

Wiesner was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 14:13 of the third period.

Wiesner sat out Pensacola's game against Peoria on March 23 and will miss their game against the Rivermen on Friday.

Roanoke's CJ Valerian

Roanoke's CJ Valerian has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 257, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Sunday, March 23.

Valerian was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 17:44 of the third period.

Valerian will miss Roanoke's game against Macon on Friday.

