Marksmen Acquire Forward Tyler Barrow from Rivermen

December 4, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have acquired former Marksmen forward Tyler Barrow from the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for forward Brennan Blaszczak.

"I am excited to reunite with Tyler and have him return to Fayetteville," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We won a championship together back in 2017 and feel he will fit in and strengthen our team immediately. He is an offensive threat that plays with an edge and high compete level that you notice every shift he is on the ice."

Barrow, 26, from Massapequa, NY, played 3 games for the Marksmen and scored one goal in the 2021-22 season before signing with Peoria in the off-season. With Peoria, Barrow played in 25 games last season, before joining the EIHL's Manchester Storm. In total, he put up 42 (18G+24A) points in 46 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Barrow and Cruthers won the USPHL Elite Championship, as player and coach, with the 2017 Charlotte Rush.

Barrow was named the 2018-19 UCHC and MAC Rookie of the Year with Wilkes University, and earned individual honors as the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. He finished all four years of collegiate hockey as a First-Team All Conference player.

Single-game tickets are on sale for the 2023-24 season, continuing with Video Game Night, Friday, December 8! Visit marksmenhockey.com to secure yours!

For all roster updates and team news, visit marksmenhockey.com or follow along on social media.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.