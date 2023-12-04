Thunderbolts Host Teddy Bear Toss Night this Saturday

Evansville, In.: Coming off a weekend split against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, the Thunderbolts prepare for a home-and-home set of games against the Peoria Rivermen, which will conclude with Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

In a back-and-forth game on Friday, the Thunderbolts were edged 3-2 by Roanoke. Down 1-0, Myles Abbate tied the game in the first period, before Michael Greco scored in the second period to give Evansville a 2-1 lead. However, Roanoke tied the game later in the second period and scored the lone goal in the third period to win the first game of the weekend. The Thunderbolts responded with a 4-2 victory on Saturday, behind a pair of goals from Chays Ruddy, and goals from Mark Zhukov and Scott Kirton. In goal, Cole Ceci continued his outstanding play, stopping 31 of 34 shots on Friday and 39 of 41 shots on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts open the weekend in Peoria on Friday night to take on the Rivermen, opening face-off set for 7:15pm CT. Friday's game can be viewed with a paid subscription on FloHockey or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch Friday's game at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side. Saturday will be Teddy Bear Toss night as the Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen, opening face-off at 7:00pm CT. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or other stuffed animals to the game to toss onto the ice following the first Thunderbolts goal, with all stuffed animals going to local children's charities in time for the Holidays. The Thunderbolts will also be wearing specialty "Ugly Christmas Sweater" jerseys during the game, which will be auctioned off following the game. Replica jerseys will also be on sale at the merchandise stand. For tickets to Saturday's game, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

Friday, December 15th will be Free Kids Friday presented by Old National Bank, as the Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc. All kids 12 and under get in for free with the purchase of an adult ticket (Offer good ONLY at the Ford Center ticket office). In addition, there will be plenty of activities for kids in attendance, including inflatables and more. Saturday, December 16th will be Jurassic Night as the Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen. More details on game elements will be coming soon.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 8-4-1, 17 Points, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (7 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Joseph Widmar (19 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (4-2-1, .885 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs PEO: 0-3

The Rivermen were defeated in two games in Pensacola this past weekend, beginning with a loss on Friday in which Peoria initially led 2-0 on goals from Braydon Barker and Spencer Kennedy. Tied 2-2, a goal from Cayden Cahill had given the Rivermen a 3-2 lead, before Pensacola scored 5 of the next 6 goals en route to a 7-4 win, with the final Rivermen goal coming from Andrew Durham. After building a 2-0 lead once again on Saturday with goals from Cahill and Alec Hagaman, the Ice Flyers again roared back with three goals in the third period to swipe the victory away from Peoria, 3-2 the final score.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones)

ââââââ. 2 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Thur. 11/30: F Colton Kalezic called up to Cincinnati (ECHL)

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

