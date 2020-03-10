Morin, Terdoslavich Join MLB Organizations

Two members of the 2019 Lancaster Barnstormers, catcher Parker Morin and corner infielder Joe Terdoslavich, have rejoined the Major League organizations for which they last played, it has been announced in the trade publication BaseballAmerica.

Morin, 28, had spent the first seven years of his professional career with the Royals, playing at least a portion of four of those seasons with Class AAA Omaha.

The lefty hitting catcher appeared in 70 games for the 'Stormers in 2019, batting .251 with five homers and 22 RBI while splitting chores behind the plate with Anderson De La Rosa. He got off to a hot start, batting .351 over his first 13 games of the season.

Morin saved his best game for his last, going 3-for-6 with a double, a club record-tying two triples and four RBI at Southern Maryland on September 19.

Terdoslavich, 31, had an All-Star season for the Barnstormers in his second tour of duty in the Atlantic League. The switch hitter hit at a .294 clip while tied for the team lead in homers with 22. He drove in 75 runs.

The hottest stretch for Terdoslavich came following the All-Star break when he went 18-for-35 (.514) with 10 RBI over a span of nine games. He drove in five runs in a September 6 win at New Britain.

In his first stint with the Barnstormers, the Florida native hit .275 with six homers and 28 RBI in 40 games in 2018. His contract was purchased by the Mets in June. He finished the season with Class AA Binghamton, batting .308 with 12 homers and 41 RBI for the Rumble Ponies.

A former Atlanta Brave, Terdoslavich hit .221 in 92 big league games from 2013-15.

