Chris Pennell Returns to Rockers for 2020

High Point Rockers pitcher Chris Pennell

(High Point Rockers, Credit: High Point Rockers) High Point Rockers pitcher Chris Pennell(High Point Rockers, Credit: High Point Rockers)

High Point, N.C.- The High Point Rockers announced the return of pitcher Chris Pennell on Monday. Pennell joined the Rockers' 2019 campaign in progress and proved a valuable addition to the club as both a starting pitcher and out of the bullpen.

Pennell recorded a career-high 60 innings pitched last year, which was split between Gary (American Association), Lake Erie (Frontier League) and High Point. As a member of the Rockers, he posted a 2-1 record with an even 3.00 ERA in 11 appearances (7 starts). More impressively, he logged a 1.19 WHIP and opponents batted a meager .192 off him.

Making his High Point debut on July 24th, Pennell pitched 6 shutout innings of 3-hit ball against Southern Maryland. In his 7 starts, Pennell went 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA. After being shifted to the bullpen in September, he responded with 3 shutout outings before being roughed up in his final appearance. Still, he posted a 3.60 ERA out of the bullpen during the final weeks of the playoff chase. Manager Jamie Keefe said of him: "Pennell was fantastic for us when we needed him in 2019."

