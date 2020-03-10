Team Israel to Play at Bethpage Ballpark July 21

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Team Israel, the Israeli national baseball team that will represent the country in the 2020 Summer Olympics, will play an exhibition game at Bethpage Ballpark against the Long Island Black Sox, a team of local amateurs, on Tuesday, July 21, in a fundraiser for Team Israel.

"We are very excited to welcome Team Israel to our ballpark this summer," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "This game will offer fans a unique opportunity to witness and support an exciting group of Olympians prior to the 2020 Games in Tokyo."

The game between Team Israel and the Black Sox will be Israel's final contest in the States before departing for the Olympic Games. It is the culmination of a two-week training camp in the northeastern United States for the Israeli national baseball team to prepare for the Olympics. As many as 33 players will be part of Team Israel's roster, which features several players known to baseball fans, including some with previous Major League experience, as well as current minor leaguers.

2020 represents the first time that Team Israel is competing in baseball at the Olympic Games, and this is the first team to represent Israel at the Olympics since 1976, when their soccer team played in Montreal. Israel qualified for the Olympics in September of 2019 after winning the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Europe/Africa Qualification Event.

First pitch for the game between the Ducks and Black Sox is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35. Tickets for the game will be $18 for all available seating locations, with 50% of the proceeds from all ticket purchases being donated to Team Israel to help fund their Olympic operations. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

