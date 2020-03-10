Skeeters Re-Sign Former Astros RHP Felipe Paulino

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they've re-signed former Major League right-hander Felipe Paulino.

Paulino, the team's single-season saves leader, is set to enter his fourth season with the Skeeters. In 26 appearances with the Skeeters in 2019, Paulino went 2-1 with a 3.08 ERA and 15 saves, striking out 37 batters in 26 1/3 innings. Paulino had his contract purchased by the Houston Astros in June and made 20 appearances with Triple-A Round Rock before returning to the Skeeters in September.

The 36-year-old set a Skeeters single-season record by collecting 33 saves in 2018, helping lead the team to its second Atlantic League Championship. He was selected as an Atlantic League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star during his 2018 campaign, in which he went 2-2 with a 1.18 ERA, striking out 72 batters in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

Paulino ranks second in Skeeters history with 64 career saves, trailing former Major Leaguer Gary Majewski (72 saves). He also ranks fourth in Skeeters history with 119 career appearances.

The Astros originally signed Paulino in July 2001 as an amateur free agent from Venezuela. Paulino has also appeared at the Major League level with the Colorado Rockies (2011), Kansas City Royals (2011-12) and Chicago White Sox (2014). He's 13-34 with a 5.22 ERA in 97 games at the Major League level (403.2 IP).

Through 17 professional seasons, Paulino is 60-101 with a 4.65 ERA and 88 saves in 489 career appearances (191 starts), spanning 1,296 2/3 innings pitched.

