Morales Suffers Tough Loss

In his final start of the season, Francisco Morales pitched well, but the Cutters fell 9-1 to the Spikes.

Morales allowed three runs over six innings, including a pair of home runs. The 18 year old struck out six batters, giving him a team-high 68 for the season. Robinson Martinez allowed five runs over 1.1 innings, giving up a home run in the outing. Abdallah Aris gave up two runs over 1.2 innings of relief.

Ben Aklinski was the lone Cutters hitter with two hits, picking up his 3rd triple of the season. Jesus Henriquez plated the lone Cutters run with a double in the 7th inning. Williamsport finished the night1 for 13 with runners in scoring position, missing out on some early scoring chances.

The Cutters are unable to finish the home portion of their schedule with a .500 record and they dropped the regular season series with the Spikes in the process. The Cutters are three strikeouts away from tying the franchise mark for strikeouts as an offense.

WP: Eli Kraus (3-2)

LP: Fransico Morales (4-5) SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 32-43 (W1)

Next Game: Monday, September 3rd , 2018 vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Monday, September 3rd , 2018 vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Day/ Military Monday

