'Gades Slaughter Birds on Season-High Night

September 2, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades set a season-high for runs and hits as they destroyed the Aberdeen Ironbirds 19-3 Sunday night at Dutchess Stadium. The Renegades scored the 19 runs on 21 hits. The 16 runs was the largest margin of victory for Hudson Valley this season as well.

The Renegades started the onslaught with a two-run first-inning. Shortstop Ford Proctor drew a one-out walk before moving to third on a ground-rule double to left from designated hitter Erik Ostberg. First-baseman Jacson McGowan came up next and roped a single to right to bring in both runners and give the Renegades a 2-0 lead.

Hudson Valley would follow that by blowing the game open with a six-run third. A throwing error and two walks loaded the bases to start the inning. Centerfielder Tanner Dodson came up next and stroked a single to right to score one run. Proctor followed with a two-run single to center to make the score 5-0. Ostberg followed with a single to right to bring in another run. Proctor went from first to third on the play, then scored on a passed ball to make the score 7-0. With two away, McGowan singled, went to second on a walk, then scored when second-baseman Jonathan Aranda grounded a single to left-center to up the Hudson Valley lead to 8-0.

The home team added to its lead with two more runs in the fourth. With one out, a single and two walks loaded the bases before Aranda roped an RBI single to right. Catcher Michael Berglund followed with a bases-loaded walk and the Renegades had a 10-0 lead.

Hudson Valley added two more in the fifth. Back-to-back doubles from Proctor and Ostberg to start the inning plated another run with Ostberg getting the RBI. He came in to score when the next batter, McGowan, grounded a single to center and Hudson Valley led it 12-0.

To add insult to injury, the 'Gades brought home seven more in the sixth. Three consecutive singles to begin the frame loaded the bases before Proctor drew a walk to drive in a run. Ostberg followed with a two-run double to right, then McGowan reached on a throwing error to score another run to make the score 16-0. McGowan came up next and reached on a throwing error that scored Proctor and moved Ostberg to third. Third-baseman Kaleo Johnson stood in next and lined an RBI single to up the lead to 17-0 before Berglund capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to center to give the home team a 19-0 lead.

Aberdeen saved some face by scoring the final three runs of the game. In the seventh leftfielder Guiyuan Xu drilled a two-run double to left-center to break up the shutout, before third-baseman Ian Evans doubled in a run in the eighth to make the final 19-3.

Of the 21 hits, Ostberg and McGowan had four hits apiece. McGowan collected four singles, four RBI and three runs scored. Ostberg had three doubles, four RBI, and scored three runs. In addition, Proctor went 3-4 with a double, four runs scored and three RBI. Dodson had three singles, and RBI and two runs scored, and Aranda finished 2-5 with two RBI and a run.

Aberdeen picked up five hits with no one registering more than one. The Ironbirds were no-hit through the first 6.2 innings before a two-out single by third-baseman Dalton Hoiles in the seventh broke up the no-no bid.

Getting the win for Hudson Valley was starter Justin Montgomery (2-0) who tossed five innings of hitless ball with three strikeouts. The loss went to Aberdeen starting pitcher Hector Guance (7-6) who gave up six runs on three hits with three walks in an inning-plus.

The Renegades close out the regular-season tomorrow with a 7:05 contest against the Ironbirds. There will be fireworks following the game. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for the contest. Tickets can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.