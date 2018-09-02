Mahoning Valley Bests the Black Bears

Granville, W. Va. - On a picture-perfect Sunday evening at Monongalia County Ballpark, the West Virginia Black Bears fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 7-1.

Mahoning Valley's win helped secure the top spot in the Pinckney Division, as just one game remains in the 2018 regular season.

The Scrappers got started in the top of the first inning with two runs on a pair of hits to take a 2-0 lead. They followed that up with two more runs in the fourth inning to put West Virginia in an early hole.

Then in the top of the fifth, a Black Bears double play brought another run in for the visitors. An RBI groundout and a triple in the sixth inning built the lead to 7-0 with just three innings to play.

West Virginia got on the board in the bottom of the seventh thanks to 1B Ben Bengston. His double into deep right field brought a runner around from second base to make it a 7-1 ballgame.

P Cody Smith gave the Black Bears two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth without surrendering a hit, but the home team couldn't find the run support to come back in the game.

West Virginia and Mahoning Valley face off tomorrow afternoon in the regular season finale, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

