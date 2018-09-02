Ames Homers as CT Tigers Fall to Spinners

Nick Ames hit his team-leading fourth home run for the Connecticut Tigers (29-42) but the Lowell Spinners (35-38) got the win, 8-3, to begin the final series of the season at LeLacheur Park on Saturday night.

Ames finished the game 2-for-4 and 2018 Detroit Tigers draft picks now have eight of the 13 total team home runs for Connecticut this year.

Kingston Liniak picked up his first hit in the New York-Penn League during a 2-for-4 night at the plate. Liniak was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Hunter Haworth (Win, 5-3) pitched five innings for Lowell while surrendering one run on six hits with four strikeouts. Kevin Biondic (Hold, 2) pitched three scoreless innings and held the Tigers to two hits.

The Spinners opened up the scoring in the first inning on an RBI double by Nick Northcut. Lowell scored five runs through the first three innings. Elih Marrero went 4-for-5 with two RBI and three extra-base hits.

Tigers starter Jose Vasquez (Loss, 5-4) allowed five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 frames of work. Reliever Angel Reyes made his NYPL debut and went two innings while giving up two hits and no runs with three strikeouts. Wes Noble also came in for a relief appearance. Noble went 3 1/3 innings with three runs on two hits and three strikeouts.

The Tigers made a push in the ninth against Lowell reliever Francisco Lopez-Soto with four different Tigers reaching base, but it was not enough to power the comeback. Jordan Verdon and Jeremiah Burks each tallied an RBI in the final frame for the Tigers and Verdon ended the game 3-for-5 with an RBI.

On Sunday, the Tigers and Spinners meet again with Connecticut lefty Adam Wolf (1-1, 2.95) scheduled to start against Lowell righty Chris Machamer (1-2, 2.27). First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. and coverage on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network begins at 5:20 p.m. on WICH 1310 AM and online at CTTigers.com.

