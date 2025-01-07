Mooseheads Land American Forward Will Bent

January 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads have announced the exciting addition of 16-year-old forward Will Bent. The highly touted player from Dover, Massachusetts had been playing at Mount St Charles Academy where he scored 36 points (16 goals and 20 assists) in 23 games this season.

Bent was a 14th round pick of the Mooseheads in June's QMJHL Entry Draft and enjoyed a stellar season with Mount St Charles U15 last year with 93 points in 58 games. He will wear jersey number 12 with Halifax.

"This is another addition that we are thrilled to announce," said GM Cam Russell.

"Will is an extremely talented player who fits perfectly into our plans to build around the 2007 and 2008 born group. We had him ranked as a first-round pick in our league although he was not expected to choose to play in the CHL"

The right-handed shooting forward is 6-foot-1 and weighs 196 pounds. He is committed to play for Providence College in 2027-28.

Bent joins defencemen Justin Chiras and Mathieu Taillefer as well as goalie Nick Cirka as players who have decided to join the Mooseheads since the NCAA ruling change in the fall. He arrived in Halifax this week and will be ready to join the lineup in time for Thursday's home game against the Drummondville Voltigeurs at Scotiabank Centre. Newly acquired goalie Jacob Steinman and forward Callum Aucoin will also be dressed for the game. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.