Team of the Week Named for Week 15
January 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between December 30 and January 5 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Cam Squires | Cape Breton Eagles | 4GP-1G-9A, +5
Jonathan Fauchon | Rimouski Océanic | 3GP-2G-7A, +10
Rémi Gélinas | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 4GP-4G-5A, +5
DEFENSEMEN:
Etienne Morin | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-2G-3A, +5
Tomas Lavoie | Cape Breton Eagles | 4GP-2G-4A, +3
GOALTENDER:
Alexis Cournoyer | Cape Breton Eagles | 3-0-0-0, .968%, 1.00, 1 SO
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.