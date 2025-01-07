Team of the Week Named for Week 15

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between December 30 and January 5 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Cam Squires | Cape Breton Eagles | 4GP-1G-9A, +5

Jonathan Fauchon | Rimouski Océanic | 3GP-2G-7A, +10

Rémi Gélinas | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 4GP-4G-5A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Etienne Morin | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-2G-3A, +5

Tomas Lavoie | Cape Breton Eagles | 4GP-2G-4A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Alexis Cournoyer | Cape Breton Eagles | 3-0-0-0, .968%, 1.00, 1 SO

