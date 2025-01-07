Style & Flow Night with Coach Chippy on January 17

The Saint John Sea Dogs are excited to announce a brand-new addition to our 20th Anniversary theme night schedule this season: Style & Flow Night with Coach Chippy!

That's right, we're bringing the one and only Coach Chippy - the social media sensation and fan favourite - to TD Station for one night only! Coming off his most recent appearance at the NHL Winter Classic, this is your chance to meet Coach Chippy in-person during the game for autographs, photo opportunities, and more.

Join us on Friday, January 17th at 7pm as the Sea Dogs face off against the Charlottetown Islanders.

And that's not all! The Sea Dogs will hit the ice wearing custom-designed and Coach Chippy approved Style & Flow jerseys for the game. So don't think, just flow and get your tickets now at the TD Station Box Office, online at tickets.tdstation.com, or by calling (506) 657-1234.

