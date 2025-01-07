Student-Athletes of the Month Named for December

Boucherville, QC - Each month, the QMJHL honors its outstanding student-athletes, following a consultation conducted by Scholastic Program Director Valérie Monette with the League's educational advisors.

"These student-athletes caught our attention as much for their brilliance on the ice as at school, says Monette. At the QMJHL, the League, management and players understand the importance of school and do everything in their power to combine studies and hockey as best they can. Yes, we want to form future professional hockey players, but above all good citizens."

These 18 deserving recipients were carefully selected by the league teams' academic advisors, who play a key role in supporting student-athletes on their educational journey. They are first-hand witnesses to the considerable sacrifices made by these players in their quest for academic success.

Congratulations to the 18 student-athletes of the month. Keep up the good work at school and on the ice!

Équipe | Team Joueur | Player Programme | Program Institution | Academic establishment

Titan Acadie-Bathurst Noah Laberge Grade 12 NPU - Northern Pre-University

Drakkar Baie-Comeau Alexis Bernier Sciences humaines CÉGEP de Baie-Comeau

Armada Blainville-Boisbriand Vincent Desjardins Grade 12 NPU - Northern Pre-University

Eagles Cap-Breton Xavier Daigle Independant Cape Breton University

Islanders Charlottetown Donald Hickey High School Ontario Virtual School

Saguenéens Chicoutimi Félix Gagnon Sciences humaines CÉGEP de Chicoutimi

Voltigeurs Drummondville Riley Mercer Independant Memorial University of Newfoundland

Olympiques Gatineau Émile Dubois Sciences de la nature CÉGEP de l'Outaouais

Mooseheads Halifax Brady Schultz Bachelor of Commerce St. Mary's University

Wildcats Moncton Preston Lounsbury Business University of New Brunswick

Remparts Québec Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel Sciences humaines (math) CÉGEP Limoilou

Océanic Rimouski Logan Roop Grade 12 South Colchester Academy

Huskies Rouyn-Noranda Antonin Verreault Indépendant Acadia University

Cataractes Shawinigan Jordan Tourigny Sciences humaines CÉGEP à distance

Phoenix Sherbrooke Charles-Antoine Adam Sciences de la nature CÉGEP de Sherbrooke

Sea Dogs Saint John Nicolas Bilodeau Bachelor of Arts University of New Brunswick

Foreurs Val-d'Or Cédric Massé Aviation CÉGEP à distance / Pilotage

Tigres Victoriaville Justin Larose Sciences humaines CÉGEP de Victoriaville

