Moose Sign Forwards Michaud and Lerario

April 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forwards Westin Michaud (mih-SHAWD) and Biagio Lerario (bee-AHH-gee-oh leh-RAH-ree-oh) to contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Michaud, 24, posted 28 points (16G, 12A) in 35 games with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the 2019-20 campaign. Michaud tied for the team lead in goals as North Dakota captured the Penrose Cup as the NCHC's top regular season club. He was also named to the conference's Honorable Mention All-Star Team. Prior to joining North Dakota as a senior graduate transfer, the Cloquet, Minn. product played three seasons for the Colorado College Tigers. While at Colorado College, Michaud totalled 29 goals and 62 points in 114 games with the Tigers.

Lerario, 24, collected seven points (4G, 3A) in 32 games with the Northeastern University Huskies during the 2019-20 season. Lerario represented Northeastern as an alternate captain during his final season of eligibility. The Addison, Ill. product won the 2019 NCAA Hockey East Championship with Northeastern. Prior to his collegiate career, Lerario spent four seasons in the USHL split between the Chicago Steel and the Lincoln Stars. The forward had a career total of 90 points (45G, 45A) in 176 USHL contests.

Westin Michaud

Forward

Born Sep. 26, 1995 -- Cloquet, Minn.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 175 -- Shoots L

Biagio Lerario

Forward

Born Sep. 22, 1995 -- Addison, Ill.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 165 -- Shoots L

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.