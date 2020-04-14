Leon's Launches Stand Proud Campaign Amidst COVID-19

April 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Last year, the Belleville Senators joined forces with Leon's and came together at Operation: Stand Proud to break the Guinness World Record for Largest Human Maple Leaf as a show of appreciation for our Canadian Armed Forces.

With the world currently on hold due to COVID-19, this year's version of Operation: Stand Proud is taking on a bit of a different look.

From the comfort of our homes.

Using social media, the Sens are encouraging its fan to join Leon's movement and post positive, uplifting, supportive messages geared towards the selfless people who are putting themselves at risk right now to keep us safe. From doctors and nurses, to truck drivers, grocery store attendants and postal service workers, they all deserve our recognition.

To get involved, download one of the two borders, take a photo and post it online using the hashtag #OperationStandProud.

