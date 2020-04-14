Stockton Signs Three Defensemen to AHL Deals

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announced today that they have signed free-agent defenseman Greg Moro to a two-year AHL deal and free-agent defensemen Noah King and Koletrane Wilson to one-year AHL deals, all three contracts starting in 2020-21 season.

Moro, a native of Edmonton, Alberta played four seasons at Clarkson University, where he finished the 2019-20 season with one goal and six assists for seven points in 32 games. The 6-foot-4 blueliner was an assistant captain during his final collegiate season and helped lead Clarkson's third ranked defense in the NCAA to a stingy 1.85 goals against per game.

BORN: Edmonton, AB DATE: October 1, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'4 WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

King, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, played three seasons in the Western Hockey League, split between the Swift Current Broncos and the Spokane Chiefs. King produced an impressive 2019-20 season with the Chiefs, scoring six goals and 34 assists for 40 points while posting a league-best +60 rating in 64 games.

BORN: Winnipeg, MB DATE: July 2, 1999

HEIGHT: 6'4 WEIGHT: 220 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

Wilson, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, played three seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League. This season as an assistant captain with the Hurricanes, the right-shot defenseman scored eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points and a +28 rating in 62 games. The blueliner recorded 90 penalty minutes during the 2019-20 season and totaled 210 penalty minutes during his final two WHL seasons.

BORN: Edmonton, AB DATE: September 1, 1999

HEIGHT: 6'3 WEIGHT: 220 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

