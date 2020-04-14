Admirals Celebrate Health Care Workers on 414 Day

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are celebrating 414-Day by honoring all of the health care workers in our community! The team is asking fans to buy tickets for just $4.14 that will then be donated to health care workers and their families.

The tickets can be purchased at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com and will be good for any game throughout for the 2020-21 season. Once the schedule is set for next season health care workers will be able to go online or call the Admirals office to request up to six tickets to a game at no charge.

"These are remarkable times we are going through right now and the health care workers are on the front lines every day helping to keep us safe," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "This is a small token of our appreciation for the sacrifices that they and their families make."

