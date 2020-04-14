Last Week around the Leagues

This past week more leagues either delayed or cancelled their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, American Hockey League center Colby Cave passed away at the age of 25 due to a brain bleed, the XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after suspending operations and the ECHL's Allen Americans named Mike Waddell as their new President and Alternate Governor. Highlights from this week are from the American Hockey League, NBA G League, BIG3, National Lacrosse League and Major League Soccer.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Bakersfield Condors issued a statement on the passing of center Colby Cave. The Edmonton Oilers prospect died after suffering a brain bleed earlier in the week. He was 25. In 44 games this season with the Condors he scored 11 goals and 12 assists.

After the devastating news of Colby Cave's passing, Ryan Rishaug joins Gino Reda to discuss a few stories that show the quality of person the 25-year old was and the impact he had on everyone around him.

We'll always remember Colby's final goal for the Condors.

Forever in our hearts, Caver.

ECHL

The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, is indeed pleased to announce that Mike Waddell has agreed to join The Allen Americans as their new President and Alternate Governor. A veteran of over 30 years in the sports world, Waddell brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Allen Americans front office. He was most recently the President of the Orlando Storm, of World Team Tennis and also served as Team President of the startup Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football during the 2019 season.

FOOTBALL

XFL

The XFL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after suspending operations.

Canadian Football League

We urge everyone to heed the direction of public health officials in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. While it is now clear that the 2020 CFL season won't start before the beginning of July, we are committed to working with our teams, the Players' Association, TSN and RDS to play a full season or as close as we can come to one. We recognize this may require some creativity and we are preparing for multiple scenarios.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

From Way Downtown: Check Out These NBA G League Half-Court Shots

The Best Of Seth Curry in The NBA G League

BIG3

Joe Johnson and Triplets entered the league as newcomers and ended the season as champions. With the Triplets claiming the treble (Coach of the Year, Championship and MVP), we look back at some of the critical moments that led to Johnson's incredible individual and team accomplishments.

Joe Johnson's Game Winners in BIG3 Season 3

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League, the longest running and most successful professional lacrosse league in the world, announced that the League will cancel the remainder of the regular season. League officials are looking at any number of scenarios to return to play when all stakeholders and health officials deem that possible. There is no timeline on when decisions will be made. The league suspended regular season play on March 12th due to COVID-19.

The National Lacrosse League has officially cancelled the remainder of the regular season. Devan Kaney speaks with Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz.

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has announced that the league will postpone the start of its 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 season was scheduled to begin play on May 29-30 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

The first MLS game ever played was between San Jose Clash and D.C. United on April 6, 1996. Watch the highlights of this dramatic thriller now!

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby announced its first ever Collegiate Draft to be held on June 13 and 14, 2020. The move represents another positive step for the growing League as it builds towards the fourth season in 2021. The Draft will consist of at least four rounds and more if deemed necessary. The order of selection will be determined by the inverse order of standings from the abbreviated 2020 Season, with expansion teams placed at the head of it.

Did we miss anything newsworthy or downright fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

