Condors Statement on the Passing of Colby Cave
April 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
IN LOVING MEMORY: COLBY CAVE (1994-2020)
CONDORS TEAM PRESIDENT MATTHEW RILEY:
Words cannot express our sadness. Colby was a tremendous guy with a huge heart. We will love Colby and Emily forever.
CONDORS HEAD COACH JAY WOODCROFT:
Heartbreaking news to end a very difficult week. Colby was just such a phenomenal person to be around. He was the epitome of what a professional hockey player should be: caring, driven, focused, and serious. Our thoughts and prayers continue to remain with Emily and the entire Cave family.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2020
- Calder Cup Playoffs Return to Rockford on #IceHogsRewind - Rockford IceHogs
- Kings Sign Cole Hults to Entry-Level Contract - Ontario Reign
- Condors Statement on the Passing of Colby Cave - Bakersfield Condors
- AHL Statement on the Passing of Colby Cave - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Statement on the Passing of Colby Cave
- Keegan Lowe Named Condors Man of the Year
- Win a Keegan Lowe Jersey to Benefit the Mission at Kern County
- Condors Sign Devin Brosseau to Two-Year AHL Contract
- Condors Sign Blake Christensen and Janis Jaks to AHL Contracts