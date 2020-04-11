Condors Statement on the Passing of Colby Cave

April 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





IN LOVING MEMORY: COLBY CAVE (1994-2020)

CONDORS TEAM PRESIDENT MATTHEW RILEY:

Words cannot express our sadness. Colby was a tremendous guy with a huge heart. We will love Colby and Emily forever.

CONDORS HEAD COACH JAY WOODCROFT:

Heartbreaking news to end a very difficult week. Colby was just such a phenomenal person to be around. He was the epitome of what a professional hockey player should be: caring, driven, focused, and serious. Our thoughts and prayers continue to remain with Emily and the entire Cave family.

