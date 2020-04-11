Calder Cup Playoffs Return to Rockford on #IceHogsRewind

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced today they will re-broadcast every IceHogs playoff win from their incredible 2018 Calder Cup Playoff run to the Western Conference Finals including their 7-0 run to begin the postseason.

Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals vs. Chicago will air Monday, Apr. 13 at 7 p.m. on the IceHogs' Facebook page.

Upcoming #IceHogsRewind Broadcast Schedule:

Monday, Apr. 13 at 7:00 p.m. - Game 1 - IceHogs at Chicago Wolves - Central Division Semifinals (2-1 win)

- Adam Clendening's second period goal holds as the game-winning marker as Hogs survive a late Wolves push

Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 7:00 p.m. - Game 2 - IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves - Central Division Semifinals (5-2 win)

- A four-goal opening period energizes BMO Harris Bank Center and the IceHogs pull away in the final 40 minutes

Friday, Apr. 17 at 7:00 p.m. - Game 3 - IceHogs at Chicago Wolves - Central Division Semifinals (4-3 win, 3OT)

- IceHogs sweep the best-of-five series with a triple-overtime thriller

Saturday, Apr. 18 at 6:00 p.m. - Game 1 - IceHogs at Manitoba Moose - Central Division Finals (4-2 win)

- Three-goal third period send IceHogs to series opening victory in Winnipeg

Monday, Apr. 20 at 7:00 p.m. - Game 2 - IceHogs at Manitoba Moose - Central Division Finals (4-1 win)

- Rookie goalie Collin Delia makes 33 saves for a 2-0 series lead

Wednesday, Apr. 22 at 7:00 p.m. - Game 3 - IceHogs vs. Manitoba Moose - Central Division Finals (4-1 win)

- Matthew Highmore grabs a goal and an assist to push the Moose to the edge

Friday, Apr. 24 at 7:00 p.m. - Game 4 - IceHogs vs. Manitoba Moose - Central Division Finals (6-3 win)

- IceHogs score five goals in the first two periods to push into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history

Saturday, Apr. 25 at 6:00 p.m. - Game 4 - IceHogs vs. Texas Stars - (3-2 Win, OT)

- Down 0-3 in the best-of-seven series, Victor Ejdsell becomes the OT hero once again to force Game 5

Monday, Apr. 27 at 7:00 p.m. - Game 5 - IceHogs vs. Texas Stars - Western Conference Finals (3-1 win)

- Viktor Svedberg's two assists keep the IceHogs alive and force the series back to Texas

(All games, dates and times subject to change)

