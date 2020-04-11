Kings Sign Cole Hults to Entry-Level Contract

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed defenseman Cole Hults to a two-year entry-level contract, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

Hults, a 6-2, 195-pound native of Stoughton, Wis., recently completed his junior season at Penn State University (NCAA). In 34 games this season, he registered a career-high in goals (8) and points (30) while tying his career-best in assists (22). He ranked 10th in the nation in points among defensemen and led Nittany Lion blueliners in all categories.

Originally a fifth-round selection (134th overall) of the Kings in the 2017 NHL Draft, Hults amassed 78 points (17-61=78) and a plus-48 rating over 111 games with the Nittany Lions. Among defensemen, the 21-year-old leaves the program as the all-time leader in goals, assists and points, and tied for fifth in games played. He helped lead Penn State to the 2020 Big Ten regular-season championship and the program's first two NCAA tournament bids in 2017 and 2018.

