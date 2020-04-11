AHL Statement on the Passing of Colby Cave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews released the following statement following the passing this morning of Bakersfield Condors player Colby Cave:

"Colby Cave was beloved as a teammate and friend, as a husband and son. The entire American Hockey League extends our deepest condolences to Colby's wife, Emily, and his entire family, as well as to those whose lives he touched in the Oilers and Bruins organizations and throughout hockey."

