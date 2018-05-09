Moose on the Brink, Fall 4-1

May 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (3-2) and Rockford IceHogs renewed hostilities with Game 3 at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford on Wednesday night. The Moose had an early chance with Buddy Robinson and Brendan Lemieux on a two-on-one, but a return feed for a tap-in didn't make it to Robinson. Eric Comrie came up with a big stop, stretching out in the splits to turn away David Kampf and keep the game scoreless midway through the frame. The Moose were awarded the lone power play of the first, late in the frame, but a tip play from Nic Petan to Patrice Cormier couldn't beat Collin Delia. The goaltenders were busy, making a combined 29 saves in the period as the teams went to the intermission tied 0-0.

Manitoba opened the scoring 1:19 into the second frame as Chase De Leo found Julian Melchiori trailing the rush and the veteran defender snapped the puck home. The Moose lead held until Tyler Sikura scored a power play goal for Rockford at 6:26 of the frame. The hosts quickly added to their advantage 67 seconds later when Victor Ejdsell came in off the wing and fired a shot just inside the far post. Manitoba nearly tied the contest when a point shot changed direction off a couple bodies in front, but clanged off the post. Eric Comrie came up with some key stops with the Moose on the penalty kill midway through the frame to keep the contest a one-goal game heading to the third.

After a tight-checking start to the third period, the IceHogs extended their lead with 6:08 to go in the game as William Pelletier accepted a quick feed from behind the net and snapped it up top. The Moose called Eric Comrie to the bench with 3:45 to go in the third. Manitoba had a couple good looks including a Buddy Robinson chance to the side of the net, but Delia turned aside the chance. The IceHogs iced the game into an empty net to take Game 3 by a final score of 4-1.

Quick Hits

Charles-David Beaudoin made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut playing his first game since March 24 due to injury.

The Moose have opened the scoring in all three games of the series.

Julian Melchiori scored his first career Calder Cup Playoffs goal.

Attendance was announced at 3,184.

What's Next?

The Moose and IceHogs play Game 4 of the Central Division Finals on Friday in a 7 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. Tune into the action on TSN 1290, moosehockey.com/listenlive or the Moose App starting at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.