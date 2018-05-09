Monsters Drop the Puck on 2018 Summer Tour

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the [IMG_0818] 2018 Monsters Summer Tour will begin on Saturday, May 19th at the Cleveland Marathon as part of the University Hospitals Sports Village on Public Square. The Monsters' annual Summer Tour, long a staple of the team's offseason calendar, is one of the organization's foremost annual grassroots marketing initiatives and will feature stops at approximately 30 Northeast Ohio community events from May to September.

This fan-interactive hockey tour will feature the Monsters' slap shot inflatable, a new 'Skee-Puck' interactive game, temporary tattoos, spray hair paint, Monsters fan giveaways, synthetic ice shots on goal and more! Additionally, fans can expect special appearances throughout the Summer Tour from Monsters mascot Sully and the Monsters Hockey Girls.

Full details on the 2018 Monsters Summer Tour, including an updated list of dates and events, can be found at www.clevelandmonsters.com/summertour. The Monsters Summer Tour is available for booking by filling out the request form here.

For a limited time, fans now have three ways to secure Monsters Home Opener tickets for Friday, Oct. 5th: purchase a Monsters Summer Pack featuring a Hockey Stick BBQ set or Monsters Beach Ball and Blanket, secure single-game tickets starting at $10 without ticketing fees, or book a group of 10 or more! Visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/2018-home-opener today to get your tickets or call (216) 420-0000.

Additionally, 2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, giving fans the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits and an exclusive Monsters jersey are now available for as little as $32 per month. Group outing and birthday bash packages are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

