Capitals Sign Mathias Bau

May 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have signed forward Mathias Bau to a one-year, two-way contract beginning in the 2018-19 season, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Bau's contract will carry an average annual value of $700,000.

Bau, 24, recorded 23 points (13g, 10a) in 58 games with the Hershey Bears this season. Bau also recorded five game-winning goals, tied for the most on the team, and scored five power play goals.

The Glostrup, Denmark, native played in 41 games for the Frederikshavn White Hawks (Denmark) in the 2016-17 season, leading the team in assists (24) and penalty minutes (81), tying for the team lead in points (40) and ranking second in plus/minus (+14). The 6'7", 235-pound forward also tied for the team lead in playoff scoring with 13 points (4g, 9a) in 15 games. In 175 career games with Frederikshavn, Bau recorded 134 points (59g, 75a) and 234 penalty minutes. Bau represented Denmark at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, registering an assist in seven games played, and was named to the 2018 team prior to suffering an injury. Bau is expected to make a full recovery prior to next year's training camp.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.