Heat Announce Select-A-Seat Event Next Week

May 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today that the team will host a Select-A-Seat Event on Monday, May 14 along with Tuesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 17 where current and prospective customers can schedule an appointment to explore open seating locations for the 2018-19 season.

Appointments are available on Monday and Tuesday from Noon to 6:00 p.m., and again on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and can be booked by going to stocktonheat.com/selectaseat or by calling your Heat Sales Representative. Fans with appointments can park in the University Plaza Waterfront Hotel parking lot, located on Fremont Street in front of Stockton Arena and can enter the building through the Arena Reception Entrance underneath the red awning.

Open seating locations will be tagged for current Heat365 Members to relocate to, or for new Heat365 Members to select seats they like best! Members of the public will also be welcomed to a behind the scenes tour of Stockton Arena, and all new customers will receive an autographed gift by placing a deposit on their 2018-19 Heat365 Membership.

Starting at $14 per month, Heat365 Memberships don't just include your tickets for the season, it's a way to stay connected, year-round, with your favorite hockey team, whether it be during home games at Stockton Arena, or exclusive, special events throughout the year. Available in 34-game Full-Season, 20-game Half-Season and 10-game Quarter-Season options, Heat365 Memberships feature the best bang for your buck. The more games, the more terrific amenities, gifts, events and experiences! Learn more by visiting stocktonheat.com/heat365.

Need something more flexible to work with your schedule? Starting at $72, our six-game Flex Packs are 100% customizable options that allow you to use six undated vouchers good for any Stockton Heat regular season home game at Stockton Arena, including our guaranteed six dates, for the 2018-19 season. Learn more about the Flex Six Pack by visiting stocktonheat.com/flex.

Learn more about ticketing options for the 2018-19 season by contacting a Heat ticket representative at 209.373.1500, or by visiting stocktonheat.com!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.