Iowa Wild Signs Forward Colton Beck to AHL Contract

May 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club signed forward Colton Beck to a one-year standard player contract (SPC).

Beck, 27 (6/10/90), re-signs for his fourth season with Iowa. In 2017-18, Beck amassed 28 points (10g, 18a) in 72 games. From Oct. 13 - 27, Beck scored a goal in six consecutive games, setting a franchise record for longest goal streak in team history. In the team's home game against Milwaukee on April 13, Beck competed in his 200th AHL game.

Through three seasons with the Wild, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Langley, BC, has 70 points (23g, 47a) in 198 games. He ranks fifth in Iowa history in games played (198) and shots (326), seventh in points (70), ninth in assists (47) and tied for 10th in goals (23).

Prior to his time with Iowa, Beck played three games with St. John's IceCaps (no points) and 83 games with Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL, where he registered 72 points (27g, 45a).

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2018

Iowa Wild Signs Forward Colton Beck to AHL Contract - Iowa Wild

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.