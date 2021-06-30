Moore Shines, But Big Inning Sets Spikes Back in 10-2 Defeat against Scrappers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Andrew Moore struck out six batters he faced over three perfect innings of relief for the State College Spikes, but a seven-run second set the Mahoning Valley Scrappers up to take a 10-2 decision on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Moore had already thrown the fastest recorded pitch in the Major League Baseball Draft League this season at 98.3 miles per hour before taking on the Scrappers (18-11). The Chipola (Fla.) College product, who is committed to Middle Tennessee State, added to his list of accomplishments by mowing down all nine batters he faced in order from the fourth through sixth innings for the Spikes (13-17).

Mahoning Valley took the lead in the second using a surge that started with four consecutive walks, the last to put Sam Crail on base. Mathieu Vallee then delivered a two-out RBI single, with Dan Harwood doubling in three runs two batters later. Jason Hinchman completed the crooked number with an RBI triple to left-center field.

State College retaliated with back-to-back doubles from Lukas Cook and Tyler Heckert to start the fifth, followed by James Jett's RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-2. However, the Spikes would get no closer.

Branden Comia's RBI fielder's choice in the eighth, Jack Kelly's RBI groundout in the ninth, and Jarrod Belbin's run-scoring single in the ninth completed the scoring.

State College starter Griffin Miller (1-3) took the loss after being charged with four runs on five walks. Miller, who left after 1 1/3 innings, struck out one batter.

Scrappers reliever Trevor Olson (1-0) was credited with the win after tossing two scoreless, hitless innings in which he struck out two batters.

Nathan Church extended his on-base streak to 10 games for State College after walking in the opening inning.

Thursday, the Spikes take on the Scrappers at 6:35 p.m. in the rubber match of their three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Joe Miceli (0-3) will make his team-leading seventh start of the season for State College, while left-hander Collin Floyd (0-1) gets the ball for Mahoning Valley.

It's Autocorrect Night*, with a salute to the phone feature that saves us and irritates us, featuring Autocorrect Night T-shirts for sale at Off the Rack Outfitters. In addition, the first 250 fans through the gates when they open at 5:30 p.m. receive a Rubber Ducky Giveaway from Primanti Bros. that comes with a free sandwich to Primanti's downtown State College location, because on Autocorrect Night, we give a duck.

It's also Thirsty Thursday, with $2 16-oz. select drafts and $3 16-oz. craft drafts available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., as well as Clearfield County Night featuring a FREE Kids Zone!

Tickets for Thursday's game, plus the Spikes' July 4 game presented by the PA Lottery with Central PA 4th Fest FIREWORKS after the game, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Time of Game: 3:22

Attendance: 1,932

