Cutters Holding Virtual Food Drive

June 30, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters will be holding a "virtual food drive" at their game on July 8 to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

A Virtual Food Drive is an online tool allowing individuals and organizations to raise funds to help the Food Bank purchase and distribute large quantities of fresh, nutritious and shelf-stable healthy foods at deeply reduced rates. The Food Bank can maximize monetary donations because of their wholesale purchasing ability, partnerships with food donors and suppliers, and efficient distribution model. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can help provide six nutritious meals to those in need.

During the Williamsport Crosscutters virtual food drive, fans can earn prizes by donating money to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Incentive prizes include tickets, limited-edition pins, bobbleheads, concession coupons, Cutters souvenirs and more. Donation levels start at just $1.

Unlike past years no food will be collected at the game. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank acquires, sorts and distributes more than 1.3 million pounds of food per week. Traditionally, community food drives provided less than 1 percent of that food and take valuable time and expense to collect and sort. For this reason, the Food Bank is no longer accepting food from traditional food drives.

Williamsport Crosscutters Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations, Gabe Sinicropi stated, "The Cutters are excited to continue our support of the Central PA Food Bank with our first-ever virtual food drive. We encourage our fans to support this great cause when they come to the ballpark that night."

The donation portal is now open and will close during the July 8 game at the end of the 7th inning. Fans must attend the July 8 game to collect their incentive prize. Those who wish to donate and do not attend the game will forfeit any prizes earned. Fans not attending the game may donate at http://donate.centralpafoodbank.org/goto/crosscutters.

Tickets start at $8 and can be purchased by visiting crosscutters.com or calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.