Cutters and Thunder Play To 6-6 Tie

June 30, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Despite recording a series best 10 hits and holding a lead three different times, the Williamsport Crosscutters were forced to accept a 6-6 tie today against the Trenton Thunder in a game played at Rider University.

The Cutters offense was led by a 3-for-5 day by Lance Logsdon, including a double and a run scored. Dakota Kotowski and Michael Turconi also recorded multi-hit days as Kotowski was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored while Turconi was 2-for-4 a double, a walk, and an RBI. Two other extra base hits came from Rob Marinec and Freddie Matos as they both homered in the contest.

Chase Costello had his toughest outing of the season in a Crosscutters uniform, surrendering four runs, three earned, on four hits, one walk, and six strikeouts in the three-inning start.

Francisco Mateo had his best outing of the season from the bullpen, allowing no runners to reach and striking out five of the six batters that he faced in his two innings of work.

Holden Christian and Chase Plymell would each pitch in inning of relief, and both surrendered a run to the Thunder. Christian allowed no hits and his run allowed was unearned, while Plymell allowed three hits and his run was earned.

Hunter Kloke closed out the game on the hill for Williamsport, going the final two innings of relief without allowing a Thunder run. Kloke did allow two Trenton hits, and was able to record two strikeouts in the tie.

WP: N/A LP: N/A

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 14-14-2

Next Game: Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Trenton (played at Rider University), 12:00 p.m.Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, July 2, 2021 vs Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.