Dezenzo Blasts League Leading 4th Home Run, Keys Lose 5-1

June 30, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)







Morgantown, WV - The Frederick Keys lost the second game of three to the West Virginia Black Bears by a final score of 5-1 on Wednesday night. The Keys or Black Bears have now homered in each of the eight games between the two teams, with both teams homering for the third game tonight. The game was played in a Keys season record 2:22.

Yareb Martinez led the game off for the Keys with a single but was caught stealing to bring the frame to a close. Tremaine Spears singled in the 2nd inning but was also stranded on base. The Keys managed just four hits in the contest.

Frederick starter Luke Anderson pitched four and two thirds innings for the Keys allowing five hits and five runs, but didn't have much trouble until the 5th. The right hander allowed a home run to Ryan McCoy in the 2nd inning.

In the 3rd, Zach Dezenzo blasted his MLB Draft League leading fourth home run. The shortstop swung at a 3-0 pitch as starting pitcher Cam Baumann tried to lay a fastball in the zone. It was the lone run of the night for the Keys, tying the game 1-1 at the time.

Frederick's offense fell silent as JP Massey, Zach Ottinger, and Kobe Robinson pitched scoreless 6th, 7th and 8th innings. In the 9th Dezenzo added his second extra base hit of the night, knocking a lead off double.

Sean Fisher pitched the 7th and 8th inning for the Keys, not allowing a man on base as the Frederick finished the game with a streak of eight consecutive batters retired. The Keys used a season low three pitchers in the game.

