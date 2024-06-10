Montréal Selects Cayla Barnes in the First Round of the PWHL Draft

June 10, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL Montréal selected defender Cayla Barnes in the first round (5th overall) of the second PWHL Draft, which is currently taking place at the Roy-Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota.

Barnes just won the 2024 NCAA National Championship with the Ohio State University Buckeyes, contributing 36 points and an impressive nation-high plus-71 rating.

The 25-year-old Eastvale, CA native previously played four seasons with the Boston College Eagles. She's a two-time Olympian, winning gold in 2018 and silver in 2022, and has represented the United States in the last five IIHF Women's World Championships compiling two gold and three silver medals.

"After spending so much time analyzing all the players available, we knew we would be adding a quality player in the first round, but we were happily surprised that XXXX was still available when it was our time to make our selection. She will be able to help our offence/defence starting this upcoming season," said General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.