PWHL Toronto Selects Julia Gosling in the First Round of the PWHL Draft

June 10, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL Toronto has selected forward Julia Gosling in the first round (6th overall) of the 2024 PWHL Draft, which is currently taking place at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 23-year-old from London, ON, recorded a career-high 22 goals, including seven game-winners, and 51 points as a senior captain for the St. Lawrence University Saints in 2023-24. She made her Canadian National Team debut at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship and scored two goals in seven tournament games, including one in a 6-5 overtime victory to claim gold.

