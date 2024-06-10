PWHL Montréal Signs Swedish Forward Lina Ljungblom to a Three-Year Deal

June 10, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal News Release







Montreal - PWHL Montréal announced on Monday that the club has signed Swedish forward Lina Ljungblom to a three-year Standard Player Agreement.

Ljungblom (5'6'', 174 lbs) played for MoDo Hockey in the Swedish Womens' Hockey League (SDHL) these past four seasons, scoring 23 goals along with 23 assists in 32 games during the 2023-24 season, which put her third in league-scoring, on top of being voted league MVP. She also excelled when it counted the most, with eight goals and two assists in ten playoff games, leading her team to the league finals.

The center also played for the Swedish National Team at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship this spring, where she registered three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in five games. In 30 career-games with the women's national senior team, she scored 13 goals and registered six assists.

"I'm so excited to be a part of Montréal. When I watched the games during the last season, I felt that It would be a dream come true to play for that team, in front of their great fans. I'm now so happy to finally be able to do that," said Ljungblom.

The 22-year-old was selected by Montreal with the 90th and final pick of the inaugural PWHL Draft in 2023.

"Our team is extremely happy to be welcoming Lina with open arms in Montréal. She is a dynamic and explosive player who will add depth to our offensive game. She was named league MVP last season in Sweden, and her arrival in Montréal will be a great asset for our team. Our fans will love seeing her do her thing on the ice," declared PWHL Montréal General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.